A Mean Girls Brunch is coming to Melbourne

Fetch didn’t happen, but this brunch of Plastics just might. In a slew of possibly fake event announcements (hello, Lego Bar) one cold, shiny, plastered in pink promo got us excited.

Coming sometime in April, Melbourne will be getting a Mean Girls-inspired brunch complete with Prosecco, Spring Fling-style cocktails and a screening of the cult teen movie. Where? We’ve no idea. Somewhere between the table of Asexual Band Geeks, gathering of Girls Who Don't Eat Anything and the Cheerleaders.

We sure hope it’s on Wednesday as the dress code is pink. And there’d better be Kalteen bars to burn up all those carbs.

Get in loser, we’re going brunching.

You can find limited info here: www.meangirlsbrunch.com.