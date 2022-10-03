Melbourne
Anthony Douglas stands in front of a large coffee machine and with a sign saying 'Axil Coffee Roasters' on the wall behind him
Photograph: Supplied/Axil Coffee Roasters

A Melbourne barista has just been crowned world champion

We always thought we were the best, and now we know it for sure

Written by
Jade Solomon
We always believed we had the best coffee in the world, but now we know for sure: Anthony Douglas of Axil Coffee Roasters has taken out the number one spot at this year's World Barista Championship. Anthony, the first Australian to be crowned champion in seven years, said that he "couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support and commitment of the team at Axil who have been by [his] side inspiring [him] for the past 9 years.”

The World Barista Championship saw 47 stellar competitors from around the globe competing against each other in several rounds. Melburnians were already buzzed when Anthony made it to the second round with the top 16 competitors and then progressed to the finals with the top six. Now, Anthony taking out the number spot is not just big news for Melburnians, but all Australian coffee lovers. 

Anthony and the other competitors were judged on taste, presentation and technical skills by judges from around the world. For his signature drink, Anthony demonstrated his flair and skill by elevating the coffee with carefully considered paired ingredients including Colombian honey, lacto-fermented passionfruit, hibiscus cold brew tea and 'cryodesiccated' date syrup. 

Anthony said of his win, “I feel incredibly proud to be named this year’s world champion and am honoured to represent Australia, and more specifically Melbourne, on the world stage.” 

Need a caffeine hit now? Check out where to find the best coffee in Melbourne CBD here, including Axil coffee

