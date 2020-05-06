A Melbourne music photographer is donating money from photos sold to local venues

Without venues to play in, Melbourne’s once enviable live music scene has ground to halt. To help make sure those venues are able to reopen once restrictions lift, a local live music photographer has come up with way to help raise funds for Melbourne’s many music venues.

Live music photographer Zo Damage has decided to donate 20 per cent from the sale price of each print towards the venue the photograph was taken in. Damage has been capturing Melbourne’s live music scene for more than ten years, during which she’s photographed everyone from The Meanies to Leonard Cohen.

The black and white prints feature some of the city’s most loved music venues including Cherry Bar, the Tote, Last Chance Rock’n’Roll Bar, the Old Bar and the Curtin Bandroom. She’s also captured plenty of musicians playing outside of those venues, so if you opt for one of those prints you can nominate a venue to be donated to.

"The foundation of my work as a photographer has been in live music culture and the underground and emerging live music scene," says Damage. "I believe there is something I can do to support a number of local live music venues, bring some joy to your walls and a little coin to my family.”

Damage has had her work shown in the Australian Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne and has produced photography series highlighting women in live music. Prints range from $60 to $120 and can be purchased via Zo Damage’s website.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story