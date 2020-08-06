A Melbourne woman has started making buttons to communicate while wearing masks

Wearing masks is super important right now (and, you know, a legal requirement) but they do make communicating thoughts and feelings a little harder. Talking to someone with a mask on feels a little like receiving a text without any emojis, but one enterprising Melburnian has made it their iso mission to make communicating with masks on a little more fun.

Covid Buttons is the creation of Melbourne local Annie, who has turned her isolation project for herself and her two small children into a small business. As the name suggests, Covid Buttons makes buttons with cute messages on them, helping people communicate how they're feeling while masked up. There's a variety of messages available depending on your mood, which range from quite helpful ('I'm hearing impaired' and 'essential worker') to the quite cute ('I'm smiling with my eyes' and 'telepathic high five') and the quite relatable ('send wine').

Creator Annie hand makes the buttons with her two kids and estimates she's so far sent 200 out into the world to assist with communication while our faces are covered. While we don't know whether it's advisable to be poking the buttons through your masks themselves, the buttons would still look great pinned to your shirt or jacket.

Covid Buttons are $2 each and are sanitised before being sent off to their new owners. Find out more on the website.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

