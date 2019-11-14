A new app now lets you track down Melbourne’s best food trucks

Snack Tracker is the latest app making waves in the Australian food industry. It offers customers an interactive experience by live tracking any mobile food vendor registered through the app. Taking out all the hard work with a touch of a button, you no longer need to chase down the elusive Mr Whippy ice cream truck dropping your bum change as it turns the corner.

Already having huge success in Western Australia, Snack Tracker has now launched in Melbourne.

Snack Tracker’s founder is Francie Jones who developed the app in the aftermath of a toddler tantrum following a day spent waiting for Mr Whippy. Jones is an avid supporter of small, local businesses so naturally food trucks and mobile coffee vans are included on the app.

Visit the website for more information or download the app for free from Apple or Google Play stores.

