Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right A wine fountain has popped up in Fed Square – but for one month only
News / Bars & Pubs

A wine fountain has popped up in Fed Square – but for one month only

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Thursday August 8 2019, 12:37pm

Hands pouring glass of red wine from the wine fountain
Photograph: Supplied

Everyone loves a fountain. Everyone loves a wine. The team behind the insanely popular snowy pop-up the Winter Village in Federation Square have decided that the two things could benefit from being combined and have thus installed a wine fountain. 

During August only, the Winter Village will allow you to PYO (that’s pour your own) wine from a vintage black iron fountain. There are two fountain taps, one pouring a shiraz and one pouring a rosé (both drops are by St Huberts winery).

The Winter Village also features a pop-up mulled wine bar if you prefer your drink spiked with fruit and spices. You’ve got until the end of August to indulge in your Bacchanalian vino fantasies.

Galah is now serving Vegemite Espresso Martinis.

For three days Federation Square will host a neon-lit underground bar.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 138 Posts

Nic Dowse is a journalist located in Melbourne. She joined the Time Out team in 2017.

While she has a keen interest in Melbourne's music and arts scene, you'll find her writing on just about anything happening in the city. Most of her free time is spent going to gigs – or volunteering to try the weirdest, most out-there experiences in the city. She's also a big fan of communicating via GIF, and considers the medium an under appreciated art form.

Reach her at nicola.dowse@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @nic.dowse Twitter: @nicoladowse