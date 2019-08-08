A wine fountain has popped up in Fed Square – but for one month only

Everyone loves a fountain. Everyone loves a wine. The team behind the insanely popular snowy pop-up the Winter Village in Federation Square have decided that the two things could benefit from being combined and have thus installed a wine fountain.

During August only, the Winter Village will allow you to PYO (that’s pour your own) wine from a vintage black iron fountain. There are two fountain taps, one pouring a shiraz and one pouring a rosé (both drops are by St Huberts winery).

The Winter Village also features a pop-up mulled wine bar if you prefer your drink spiked with fruit and spices. You’ve got until the end of August to indulge in your Bacchanalian vino fantasies.