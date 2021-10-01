Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two bottles of vaccine on a white background
Photograph: Spencer Davis

All authorised workers in Victoria must get vaccinated by October 15

Authorised workers must get a first jab by October 15 to continue to work onsite

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/a40b0553-996a-46ff-ada3-2b440fee9705.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. 

The Victorian government has increased its vaccination mandate, requiring all authorised workers to get vaccinated to continue working on site. All authorised workers who have permission to work on site in locked-down areas of the state must get their first jab by October 15, and they must have their second dose by November 26. 

"All of our health workers are working their guts out to be there for us and they need us all to do our bit and get vaccinated, so we can continue on our pathway to opening," said premier Dan Andrews.

The new rules don't affect those who already had a vaccine mandate, such as healthcare workers, teachers and construction workers, who are on their own timetable for vaccination. 

To help Victorians get vaccinated, the state government will be offering Moderna to walk-ups from October 4-10 at these state-run sites:

  • Melton Vaccination Hub (Bunnings)
  • Sunshine Vaccination Hub
  • Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
  • Royal Exhibition Building
  • Sandown Racecourse Vaccination Centre
  • Frankston Community Vaccination Hub
  • Plenty Ranges Arts and Convention Centre
  • Dandenong Palm Plaza
  • Former Ford Factor Campbellfield
  • La Trobe University site in Bundoora
  • St Francis Xavier College Officer Campus

No appointment will be necessary to access the Moderna vaccine at those centres. 

Everyone over the age of 12 can now access Pfizer or Moderna vaccines today. Here's how to make your appointment

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.