Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you.

The Victorian government has increased its vaccination mandate, requiring all authorised workers to get vaccinated to continue working on site. All authorised workers who have permission to work on site in locked-down areas of the state must get their first jab by October 15, and they must have their second dose by November 26.

"All of our health workers are working their guts out to be there for us and they need us all to do our bit and get vaccinated, so we can continue on our pathway to opening," said premier Dan Andrews.

The new rules don't affect those who already had a vaccine mandate, such as healthcare workers, teachers and construction workers, who are on their own timetable for vaccination.

To help Victorians get vaccinated, the state government will be offering Moderna to walk-ups from October 4-10 at these state-run sites:

Melton Vaccination Hub (Bunnings)

Sunshine Vaccination Hub

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Royal Exhibition Building

Sandown Racecourse Vaccination Centre

Frankston Community Vaccination Hub

Plenty Ranges Arts and Convention Centre

Dandenong Palm Plaza

Former Ford Factor Campbellfield

La Trobe University site in Bundoora

St Francis Xavier College Officer Campus

No appointment will be necessary to access the Moderna vaccine at those centres.

Everyone over the age of 12 can now access Pfizer or Moderna vaccines today. Here's how to make your appointment.