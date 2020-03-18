Annam and Pho Nom are making ready-made meals

Chef and owner of Annam and Pho Nom Jerry Mai has grown out her mohawk, but make no mistake, she is still a tough nut. After the initial ghost town of Chinatown after the first announcements of COVID-19, Mai endured, adapted and brought the crowds back to her doorstep, but things have now taken an obvious turn for the worst.

So, for those who are practising social distancing, Mai has created take-home menus for both Annam and Pho Nom. All orders will be taken over the phone for Annam starting from 2pm, tomorrow (March 18), and meals can be picked up between 5-7pm. Food will be packed in a way that you can either heat and eat or freeze for a later date. Pho Nom's meals will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dishes will change daily, but the meals will always be $18 each. Please keep up to date with the menu by following the social media accounts.

The current menu for Annam is as follows:

- Mekong beef curry, bamboo shoots, morning glory, Thai basil

- Roast pumpkin rendang with potato, toasted coconut and baby corn

- Pad Thai with prawns or tofu

- Tom Yum duck fried rice

- An entree pack of dumplings and spring rolls that you will need to cook at home

If you spend more than $30 at Annam, Mai will personally buy you a beer while you wait, or throw in a complimentary bog roll (!!!).

Pho Nom's current menu is:

- Chicken curry with potatoes and rice

- Vegan curry with mock chicken

- Grilled chicken rice with nuoc mam dressing and vegetables

- Thit kho (braised pork belly) with rice and egg

Pho Nom's meals will all be priced at $13 each.

Mai will be trading as usual from both stores as well as long as the government allows, so if you want a taste of the full menu, you still can.