Apparently Aussie accents are the most attractive in the world, according to an American study

Turns out that Americans can't get enough of our Aussie drawl

If you consider what you'd call a romantic accent, would our local tongue pop into your head? You might think of some sultry European tones, but apparently for Americans, us Aussies have the most attractive accent in the world. Recent findings have revealed that Americans are smitten by our charming Aussie accents – who could have guessed that pronouncing words long and slow would be such a turn on?

The recent study by souvenir plot company Highland Titles, asked 1,000 Americans to weigh in on their perceptions of different national and foreign accents using audio samples from the Speech Accent Archive created by George Mason University.

Australians captured the hearts of Americans across the board, earning the title of most attractive for both females and males. Surprisingly, the French accent only came in at number five, after Scottish, London and Irish accents.

Aussie accents were also ranked as the second most charming (behind Scotland) and grabbed bronze for the categories of most romantic, beautiful, calming and funny. Strewth!

Results weren't so sweet for New Yorkers. They were voted by their fellow Americans as having the least attractive accents – and it seems accents from Boston, America, Canada, Spain and Germany aren’t winning any popularity contests either.

So, if you’re single and ready to mingle, why not book yourself a flight to the States? It seems like Americans think we’re quite the catch.

RECOMMENDED: