For the next five years, they will fund artist fees, access and production costs for two artists each year

Arts House has announced a new program for deaf and disabled artists, a $29,000 residency for two artists each year over the next five years. The Warehouse Residency will support deaf, disabled and neurodiverse artists to allow them to achieve their artistic potential by breaking down barriers to access to funding.

Each resident accepted into The Warehouse Residency at Arts House receives:

$25,000 support towards artist fees and materials

$4,000 for access services, support and consultation

3-month access to a dedicated studio space

Access to a mentor, equipment, production and producing expertise

Presentation of residency outcomes

The inaugural residents have also been announced. The first four artists to receive the residency support are Catherine Dunn and Sam Martin (March-May 2022), Leisa Prowd (July-October 2022) and Mishka (March-May 2023). Dunn and Martin will work with a group of Deaf artists to explore storytelling beyond spoken language, while Mishka aims to demystify autistic art practices through performance and film. Prowd, at 4-ft tall, will explore movement in a world not designed for her body.

"The Warehouse Residency program is a leading example that champions accessibility within the creative sector in an artist-led model," said Lord Mayor Sally Capp. "By embracing equity in participation and furthering inclusivity, we’re giving a diverse range of artists the opportunity to thrive. We can’t wait to experience and celebrate their important work."

Arts House Creative Advisory Group Kath Duncan also added: "The Warehouse Residency at Arts House will challenge what it means to create and produce accessible art – it will break down the barriers for artists and audiences."

The Warehouse Residency program is the latest addition to a strong history of diverse Arts House programming and partnerships, including their work with Back to Back Theatre, Rawcus, Jodee Mundy Collaborations, Claire Cunningham and Chelle Destefano.