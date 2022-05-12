Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
4ft dancer Leisa Prowd is posed, looking toward the light, as a circle of dancers are crouched on the ground around her
Photograph: Aaron WalkerCreator Aaron Walker Photography

Arts House has launched a $29k residency for deaf and disabled creatives

For the next five years, they will fund artist fees, access and production costs for two artists each year

Written by Bianca O'Neill
Advertising

Arts House has announced a new program for deaf and disabled artists, a $29,000 residency for two artists each year over the next five years. The Warehouse Residency will support deaf, disabled and neurodiverse artists to allow them to achieve their artistic potential by breaking down barriers to access to funding.

Each resident accepted into The Warehouse Residency at Arts House receives:

  • $25,000 support towards artist fees and materials
  • $4,000 for access services, support and consultation
  • 3-month access to a dedicated studio space
  • Access to a mentor, equipment, production and producing expertise
  • Presentation of residency outcomes
The inaugural residents have also been announced. The first four artists to receive the residency support are Catherine Dunn and Sam Martin (March-May 2022), Leisa Prowd (July-October 2022) and Mishka (March-May 2023). Dunn and Martin will work with a group of Deaf artists to explore storytelling beyond spoken language, while Mishka aims to demystify autistic art practices through performance and film. Prowd, at 4-ft tall, will explore movement in a world not designed for her body.

"The Warehouse Residency program is a leading example that champions accessibility within the creative sector in an artist-led model," said Lord Mayor Sally Capp. "By embracing equity in participation and furthering inclusivity, we’re giving a diverse range of artists the opportunity to thrive. We can’t wait to experience and celebrate their important work."

Arts House Creative Advisory Group Kath Duncan also added: "The Warehouse Residency at Arts House will challenge what it means to create and produce accessible art – it will break down the barriers for artists and audiences."

The Warehouse Residency program is the latest addition to a strong history of diverse Arts House programming and partnerships, including their work with Back to Back Theatre, Rawcus, Jodee Mundy Collaborations, Claire Cunningham and Chelle Destefano.
Arts House will present performances by Dunn and Martin in August, while Prowd will deliver a two-week season in October. The next expression of interest for The Warehouse Residency at Arts House will open in October 2022.
  • Bianca O'Neill Arts & Culture Editor

Share the story

More on Future Cities

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.