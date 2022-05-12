[title]
Arts House has announced a new program for deaf and disabled artists, a $29,000 residency for two artists each year over the next five years. The Warehouse Residency will support deaf, disabled and neurodiverse artists to allow them to achieve their artistic potential by breaking down barriers to access to funding.
Each resident accepted into The Warehouse Residency at Arts House receives:
- $25,000 support towards artist fees and materials
- $4,000 for access services, support and consultation
- 3-month access to a dedicated studio space
- Access to a mentor, equipment, production and producing expertise
- Presentation of residency outcomes
"The Warehouse Residency program is a leading example that champions accessibility within the creative sector in an artist-led model," said Lord Mayor Sally Capp. "By embracing equity in participation and furthering inclusivity, we’re giving a diverse range of artists the opportunity to thrive. We can’t wait to experience and celebrate their important work."
Arts House Creative Advisory Group Kath Duncan also added: "The Warehouse Residency at Arts House will challenge what it means to create and produce accessible art – it will break down the barriers for artists and audiences."