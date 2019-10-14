Australia’s largest Harry Potter store is opening in Melbourne

Myer at Bourke Street Mall is opening Australia’s biggest Harry Potter concept store this week. That’s 500 square metres of Harry Potter-inspired toys, stationery, homewares and clothing taking over a huge chunk of Myer’s basement level.

The concept store was concocted by Myer and Warner Bros Consumer Products, so it’s a legit seller of Harry Potter merch (unlike those Hatty Porrer robes you can pick up from the $2 store).

You won’t need to go all the way to Kings Cross in London to get your Platform 9 ¾ picture either. Myer is going to be the only destination in Australia where you can get your photo taken next to the train trolley as it enters into Platform 9 ¾.

Photograph: Creative Commons

You can also pick up a new wand from the store's exclusive collection of 20 character wands from the Wizarding World. Plus, because we’re still in the throws of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child pandemonium, you can even purchase tickets for the acclaimed stage show from a dedicated ticket booth.

To celebrate the launch, the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be performing the ‘wand dance’, a musical excerpt from the play that’s currently performing at the Princess Theatre. It’ll happen at Bourke Street Mall right outside Myer at noon on Friday, October 18.

This weekend between 10am and 4pm, the new Harry Potter store will also have a series of activities for Potter fans including face painting and colouring for kids, as well as product demonstrations.

Harry Potter at Myer will open on the basement level of Myer Bourke Street Mall on Friday, October 18.