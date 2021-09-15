Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ballarat Botanical Gardens
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Ballarat to head back into lockdown as cases in region rise

The city of greater Ballarat will be under new restrictions, while Shepparton will exit from lockdown

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

Premier Dan Andrews has announced that the city of greater Ballarat will be entering into lockdown from midnight tonight, September 15, as cases in the region have increased over the past few days. 

The people of Ballarat will be under the same restrictions as metropolitan Melbourne, with only five reasons to leave their homes: to ​​get the food and supplies you need; to exercise for up to two hours per day; to receive care or for caregiving purposes; for authorised work or education; and to get vaccinated. The premier also noted there would be additional vaccines sent to the Ballarat region to help support the region during this outbreak. 

Victoria’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, has flagged that Ballarat’s lockdown could be lifted in a week if the community manages to contain the spread of the current outbreak.  

While the area of greater Ballarat enters lockdown, it’s been confirmed that the area of greater Shepparton will exit from lockdown and live under the restrictions that the rest of regional Victoria are under

Today, Victoria recorded 423 new locally acquired cases with only 149 of these cases are linked to current outbreaks. Yesterday there were 41,856 doses of the vaccine administered, which led to Victoria smashing its 1 million jabs in five weeks target. 

If you have any symptoms, please get tested immediately. Want to get vaccinated? Here’s where to book your shot. For more details on the rules, head to the government website.

Here’s how to book a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine in Melbourne right now.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.