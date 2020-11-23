Ballarat will become the home for Australia’s new National Centre for Photography

The centre will be the nation’s leading gallery for photography and cement Ballarat’s reputation as a creative destination

Ballarat, once rich in gold, is now rich in creativity. And it’s about to get even richer, with the news that the goldfields town is set to be the home of Australia’s leading photography destination – the National Centre for Photography.

As part of the 2020/2021 Victorian budget, the state government will dedicate $6.7 million to the creation of this new arts venue, which is expected to generate $75.7 million in economic benefit over the next 15 years.

Once completed, the National Centre for Photography will be a multipurpose venue fit for hosting workshops and artists in residence, as well as exhibitions from local, national and international artists. The centre will include four galleries, a state-of-the-art digital gallery space, a library, five-star accommodation and a rooftop bar, with an estimated 54,000 guests to visit over two years.

The creation of the National Centre for Photography has been lobbied for by the Ballarat International Foto Biennale for two years. The artistic director of the biennale, Fiona Sweet, says: “This money is a real investment in culture – it directly supports the arts in regional Victoria and will no doubt generate significant visitation to Ballarat.”

The new arts space will be hosted inside the Union Bank Building on Lydiard Street, in close proximity to the Art Gallery of Ballarat and within walking distance of Ballarat’s train station.

Heading out of town soon? Here are the best weekend getaways from Melbourne.