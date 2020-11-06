MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Man standing next to rowboat on the seashore
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Beach campsites on the Mornington Peninsula won't open this summer

But visitors will be allowed to use the sites for picnics and outdoor activities

By
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

If you were excited to book a beach camping holiday on the Mornington Peninsula this summer, we have some bad news. Mornington Peninsula Shire has announced its foreshore campsites will remain closed to campers until February 2021.

The decision to keep the sites closed was made in consideration with public health advice and the state government's reopening roadmap. Mornington Peninsula Shire CEO, John Baker, said: "Even as we hopefully move from Step 3 into the last step of the Roadmap and then Covid normal, social distancing, density quotients, group sizes and a range of other measures will still be required. It’s not feasible to have foreshore camping under many of these conditions." Foreshore campsites in locations like Rye, Rosebud and Sorrento (which are all managed by Mornington Peninsula Shire) are expected to be affected.

It's not all bad news, however. While you won't be able to camp at the beachside sites, the council has flagged they can be used for picnics, outdoor recreation and as overflow to maintain social distancing on beaches. The council has indicated it will update on when the foreshore campsites can be reopened in January.

Is the Mornington or Bellarine peninsula better? We put them to the test.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.