Beach campsites on the Mornington Peninsula won't open this summer

If you were excited to book a beach camping holiday on the Mornington Peninsula this summer, we have some bad news. Mornington Peninsula Shire has announced its foreshore campsites will remain closed to campers until February 2021.

The decision to keep the sites closed was made in consideration with public health advice and the state government's reopening roadmap. Mornington Peninsula Shire CEO, John Baker, said: "Even as we hopefully move from Step 3 into the last step of the Roadmap and then Covid normal, social distancing, density quotients, group sizes and a range of other measures will still be required. It’s not feasible to have foreshore camping under many of these conditions." Foreshore campsites in locations like Rye, Rosebud and Sorrento (which are all managed by Mornington Peninsula Shire) are expected to be affected.

It's not all bad news, however. While you won't be able to camp at the beachside sites, the council has flagged they can be used for picnics, outdoor recreation and as overflow to maintain social distancing on beaches. The council has indicated it will update on when the foreshore campsites can be reopened in January.

