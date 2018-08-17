Boozy breakfast high tea has come to the Yarra Valley

Coombe Yarra Valley has somehow managed to fit even more delicious wine into your next Yarra Valley holiday, introducing a boozy breakfast high tea.

Every Saturday and Sunday the winery is hosting a high tea-style breakfast featuring the petit treats central to fancy schmancy high teas, as well as heartier breakfast items to start your day of wine tasting right.

On the menu are miniature hot and cold brekkie items like quiches, filled croissants and assorted pastries plus high tea-style cakes and sweets (naturally there are scones). Need more food to fuel your day? Guests can also get stuck into mini baked eggs and bacon muffins.

The breakfast high tea includes a glass of Coombe Farm blanc de blanc, with the option to taste more of the estate’s tasty drops if desired. Or if you’ve been delegated to deso duty, the high tea also includes unlimited tea and espresso coffee.

Coombe Yarra Valley’s boozy high tea breakfast is available on weekends for $35.