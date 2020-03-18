Bunnings cancels weekly sausage sizzles as COVID-19 crisis draws on

This week Melbourne Museum and the National Gallery of Victoria joined a list of the world’s tourist attractions, including the Taj Mahal and Tower of London, to shut its doors to the public in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, another great Aussie icon also suspended business in the face of these uncertain times: Bunnings Warehouse’s weekly sausage sizzle.

Across the nation, the hardware store’s weekend barbecue is a national pastime; a reliable go-to for cheap, charred meat and warm fuzzy feels, supporting local charities while providing snag sangers to hungry DIYers. However, with concerns over social distancing, Bunnings has decided to kybosh the sizzle until the public health crisis has subsided.

"We absolutely understand the important role these sausage sizzles play for thousands of local community groups and charities and that finding alternative fundraising opportunities at short notice isn't easy," Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said in a statement.

However, while the sausage sizzle fundraising is on the back burner for now, Bunnings has pledged to keep supporting local organisations by donating $500 gift cards to assist in staging other charitable activities. In total, the hardware retailer will give away $1.5 million in vouchers. Bunnings will remain open until government advice recommends not to do so, but for the foreseeable future, all in-store activities have been scrapped.

