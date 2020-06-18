Campbell Arcade has been transformed into a colourful 'rainbow walk'

You might notice Campbell Arcade looking a little different these days. Sugar Republic has worked its sweet magic on the subterranean thoroughfare, transforming the space into a rainbow pop-up installation called the Rainbow Walk.

The group is describing the Rainbow Walk as a “experience museum” that emphasises messages of positivity and resilience. Even if you don’t get that from it, there’s no denying that the colourful windows are a whimsical breath of fresh air during what has been a metaphorically dark year.

There’s a pink duck window, a blue star window and a purple disco window – not to mention a window filled to the ceiling with multicoloured balloons.

Sugar Republic has been creating photogenic installations for Melburnians to enjoy for a few years now – last year the group took over Bourke Street Myer’s top floor for a sweet-themed pop-up. The Campbell Arcade rainbow windows even reuses props from past installations, with 95 per cent of the works created from existing materials.

You can visit the Rainbow Walk at Campbell Arcade for free every Monday to Saturday until July 31.

