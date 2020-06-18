Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Campbell Arcade has been transformed into a colourful 'rainbow walk'
Campbell Arcade, with the display windows in different colours
Photograph: Supplied / Sugar Republic

Campbell Arcade has been transformed into a colourful 'rainbow walk'

The Rainbow Walk installation comes from the Sugar Republic team

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Thursday June 18 2020, 11:28am
You might notice Campbell Arcade looking a little different these days. Sugar Republic has worked its sweet magic on the subterranean thoroughfare, transforming the space into a rainbow pop-up installation called the Rainbow Walk.

The group is describing the Rainbow Walk as a “experience museum” that emphasises messages of positivity and resilience. Even if you don’t get that from it, there’s no denying that the colourful windows are a whimsical breath of fresh air during what has been a metaphorically dark year. 

There’s a pink duck window, a blue star window and a purple disco window – not to mention a window filled to the ceiling with multicoloured balloons. 

A window filled to the ceiling with coloured balloons

 

Photograph: Supplied / Sugar Republic

 

Sugar Republic has been creating photogenic installations for Melburnians to enjoy for a few years now last year the group took over Bourke Street Myer’s top floor for a sweet-themed pop-up. The Campbell Arcade rainbow windows even reuses props from past installations, with 95 per cent of the works created from existing materials. 

You can visit the Rainbow Walk at Campbell Arcade for free every Monday to Saturday until July 31.

