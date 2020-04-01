Carwyn Cellars is delivering a "quarantinny" companion box

Is this day nine or ten of self-isolation? We have lost count, too. If the pantry and inventory of booze in the house is anything to go by, it could well be day 100. Sure, you could leave the house and do a quick trip to the bottle-o to restock on some beers, but we're just going to take a wild guess and say the selection is exactly the same as last week and the week before that. Yawn.

The crew at Carwyn Cellars are putting together a box of 24 craft beer tinnies to help that time in isolation pass by a little bit faster with a selection of hop-driven beers, sours, lagers, darks and other mysterious brews, all from independent Victorian brewers. It's not just some sad mix either, these are a rescued and repurposed from beers that were originally destined for kegs, collaboration beers, limited releases and award-winning brews.

As for the tasting experience, Carwyn Cellars hasn't forgotten about that either. It's teaming up with the Crafty Pint in a YouTube series called Beer Together where the brewers will be live-streamed in a tasting format where you're encouraged to taste along with them in the comments.

The participating brewers are Stomping Ground Brewing Co., Hop Nation, Hawkers Beer, Bright Brewery, Sailors Grave Brewing, Bodriggy Brewing Co., Colonial Brewing Co., Blackman's Brewery, Boatrocker, Wolf of the Willows, Molly Rose, Old Wives Ales, Edge Brewing Project, Deeds Brewing, Mr Banks Brewing Co., Exit Brewing, 3 Ravens, Bad Shepherd, CoConspirators Brewing, Bridge Road Brewers, Mornington Peninsula Brewery, Moon Dog, Venom Beer and La Sirène Brewing. Every quarantinny pack is $110 and must be pre-ordered through the website. Shipping commences April 9.