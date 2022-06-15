Celebrate World Sushi Day with these adorable sushi cakes

Get your chopsticks around these mind-bending creations by Black Star Pastry for one weekend only

To celebrate International Sushi Day on June 18, Black Star Pastry’s ‘Ari-Gâteaux’ sushi cake will drop across all of its Melbourne and Sydney stores for one weekend only.

Styled after sushi sampuru (think those impossibly perfect models of food in restaurant windows) there will only be 100 available each day. This kawaii-cute platter includes two maki rolls, an aburi nigiri and a sweet spin on classic sushi condiments.



The mind-bending sweets even come complete with 'wasabi' and 'pickled ginger.' A pipette of ‘soy sauce’ contains a dark pomegranate molasses and yuzu sauce, ‘wasabi’ is in fact

matcha white chocolate, and ‘pickled ginger’ is replaced with pickled slices of apple.

The pear roll starts with a classic French gâteau sponge filled with chestnut cream, on a

butterscotch biscuit base, and topped with red wine and Choya poached pears and finger lime ‘caviar’. The grapefruit roll is filled with a lemongrass cream, grapefruit jelly, julienned rockmelon, pomegranate jelly, pickled Granny Smith apple, and topped with dragon fruit.

Finally, torched rock melon sits atop a sponge roll filled with a coconut cream, pomegranate jelly and seeds all wrapped up in a crepe ‘nori’ strip.

The little cutie pies are $15 each and will be available across all Sydney and Melbourne Black Star stores from June 18-19. They can also be pre-ordered here, if you're feeling extra organised.