With galleries (heck, all non-essential indoor venues) shut right now, you might think that exhibitions would be off the card. You'd be wrong, though, with Windsor's Mars Gallery coming up with a Covid-safe, outdoor exhibition.

Art to the Streets takes some of the artists represented at the Ggallery and splashes their art across street posters they've pasted up along their slice of Chapel Street. There are ten artists involved in the project, including Atong Atem, Scotty So, Kenny Pittock, Cameron Robbins, Tricky Walsh, Diego Ramirez and Tony Lloyd. In total there are 100 posters on display, with designs including tongue-in-cheek faux front pages by Pittock, jewel-like abstracts by Walsh, and elegant, Covid-safe drag from So.

Mars Gallery director, Andy Dinan, said: "Never before have we needed our artists more and never before have we not been able to access looking at art, but this campaign promises that those on their 10km [now 15km] daily exercise program can go see art that is free and lifts the soul."

You can view the Art to the Streets campaign outside Mars Gallery (7 James Street, Windsor), just around the corner from the main Chapel Street drag.

