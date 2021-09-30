Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A person wearing a face mask uses a broom to paste a large art poster to the side of a building
Photograph: Fiona Hamilton Photography

Chapel Street Precinct has been turned into an outdoor art gallery

Atong Atem, Kenny Pittock and Scotty So are just some of the artists featured in the street poster exhibtion

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

With galleries (heck, all non-essential indoor venues) shut right now, you might think that exhibitions would be off the card. You'd be wrong, though, with Windsor's Mars Gallery coming up with a Covid-safe, outdoor exhibition.

Art to the Streets takes some of the artists represented at the Ggallery and splashes their art across street posters they've pasted up along their slice of Chapel Street. There are ten artists involved in the project, including Atong Atem, Scotty So, Kenny Pittock, Cameron Robbins, Tricky Walsh, Diego Ramirez and Tony Lloyd. In total there are 100 posters on display, with designs including tongue-in-cheek faux front pages by Pittock, jewel-like abstracts by Walsh, and elegant, Covid-safe drag from So. 

A person wearing a visor and face masks uses a walker to walk past a row of art posters pasted on the side of a fence
Photograph: Fiona Hamilton Photography

Mars Gallery director, Andy Dinan, said: "Never before have we needed our artists more and never before have we not been able to access looking at art, but this campaign promises that those on their 10km [now 15km] daily exercise program can go see art that is free and lifts the soul." 

You can view the Art to the Streets campaign outside Mars Gallery (7 James Street, Windsor), just around the corner from the main Chapel Street drag. 

Speaking of outdoor art, have you heard about the giant pink pond being installed at the NGV?

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.