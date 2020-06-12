Cherry Bar will be one of Melbourne's first music venues to reopen

It's set up a fundraising campaign to allow the bar to operate at a reduced capacity

“Pretty much the best rock bar in the world” will reopen in Melbourne this month, with Cherry Bar announcing it’s opening for punters from June 24. Due to current regulations however, only 28 guests can be inside at any one time, making it difficult for the 260 person live music venue to survive, let alone turn a profit.

Just as Cherry Bar has been there for you Melbourne, the bar now needs you to be there for it. Cherry Bar has set up a ‘Back in Black’ campaign through Pozible, asking for donations that will allow it to reopen and trade at such a reduced capacity.

You can donate as little as $25, but anyone who chooses to donate $100 or more will get their name immortalised on a permanent, lightning bolt-shaped monument to be displayed at Cherry Bar, in recognition of you being a legend.

The bar also had three $1,000 donations available, all of which have already been snatched up. But, if you’re a diehard member of the Cherry Massive, you can buy a $5,000 donation which gives you (and a plus one) free entry to Cherry Bar forever. Your name is also put on the lightning bolt monuments (and highlighted) and a Cherry Bar tea towel is thrown in to boot.

Visit the Back in Black Pozible page to donate. Cherry Bar will announce its first post-shutdown line-up soon.

You can help Victoria's live music industry even more by signing this petition.

