Cinema Nova is hosting a flash sale (with $2 choc tops) this weekend

Much loved Carlton theatre Cinema Nova is currently closed, but to help save this wonderful independent cinema during tough times, the venue has decided to host a little flash sale.

On Saturday, May 9 from noon until 3pm, Cinema Nova will be selling everyone’s favourite chilly treats for $2 a pop plus popcorn for regular prices. Everyone knows the housemade choc tops are delicious, so the hardest decision will be the choice between flavours: will you choose salted caramel over chilli chocolate? Or the strawberry yoghurt over the peanut butter?

The Cinema Nova team also tells us there will be old movie posters on offer as well – so get in quick to snap up something cool!

Can’t make it there this weekend? You can also purchase Cinema Nova gift cards and vouchers which are valid for three years from the cinema’s reopening date. That way you can inject some much-needed cash into the cinema now and make sure it sticks around for many years to come.

Plus, just so you know, the Nova has planned some great events for post-lockdown life including a Rocky Horror Picture Show sing-a-long screening and a meow-along screening of Cats. A MEOW-ALONG SCREENING! Gosh, the Nova rules.

