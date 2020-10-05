Collins Street’s famous rooftop peregrine falcons have hatched

Good to know 2020 is still fruitful for some!

For years we have been watching a livestream of the now famous Collins Street peregrine falcons and it’s good to know that even though 2020 has thrown a number of curveballs, the falcons seem somewhat unperturbed by it all.

This week, three new Melburnians have taken up residence at 367 Collins Street – and they’re a lot fluffier than most of the CBD’s corporate crowd. On October 2, three peregrine falcon chicks hatched from a nest on the 35th floor and since then have been observed sleeping, cuddling and feeding via the dedicated livestream.

If you’re particularly squeamish, be warned. When we tuned in the mother falcon was feeding a gnarly looking pigeon to the chicks. Nature, right?

Photograph: Supplied

Peregrine falcons have been nesting on 367 Collins Street since 1991, with the building providing popular with the birds thanks to its southeast-facing direction (meaning it gets morning, but not afternoon sun).

You can watch the wee chicks on the 367 Collins Street livestream.

