Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews
Photograph: Flickr/Swinburne

Daniel Andrews is stepping down as premier — here's everything we know

Including some of his truly memorable moments

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
The man who held Victoria's hand through some truly unprecedented times is saying goodbye: Daniel Andrews (or Daddy Dan, as he's affectionately referred to by some), is stepping down as our state's premier as of 5pm on Wednesday, September 27.

Andrews has held the position since 2014, making him the longest-serving Labor premier in Victoria's history. He was first elected into parliament in 2002, for the seat of Mulgrave, and has been the leader of the Victorian branch of the Labor party since 2010.

Speaking at a press conference to announce his resignation, Andrews said it was an "honour" to have served as premier. 

“Recently, in talking to my kids and Cath, thoughts of what life will be like after this job has started to creep in," he said. “I have always known that the moment that happens it is time to go and to give this privilege, this amazing responsibility to someone else... When it is time, it is time.”

For many Victorians, he's the politician who became an almost permanent fixture on our television screens during the Covid lockdowns. Who remembers pondering the symbolism behind his famous North Face puffer jacket? Or wondering when he would make a sassy quip that would become yet another meme? Or waiting for him to deliver the dreaded news of yet another lockdown or a jump in Covid cases? It all seems like a distant, far-flung memory now, but years ago those morning news conferences were the most pivotal part of our days. 

Whether you're a fan of Andrews or not, we do have him to thank for the absolute banger that is 'Get on the Beers' by Mashd N Kutcher, which turned a sound bite from one of his many stern press conferences into a dancefloor filler. And we've always appreciated him fuelling the flames of the Melbourne versus Sydney banter, advocating for the superiority of our city.

So who will be the next premier of Victoria? A Labor caucus meeting will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, September 27, to determine the new leader.

