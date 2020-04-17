Explore the Great Ocean Road from your sofa with this SBS doco

Some fine day, hopefully not too long from now, we’re all going to be able to head back outdoors to explore this big, bold and beautiful land of ours. Chances are that’s going to happen a good deal sooner than international travel too, meaning now is the perfect time to start planning an Australian staycation.

What better way to start than by diving into the ridiculous beauty of the Victorian tourism industry’s most glittering gem, the Great Ocean Road? Thanks to SBS, you can trace its winding majesty, where the forest spills over to meet the ocean, all without leaving the safety of your sofa.

The public broadcaster will screen the television premiere of The Story of the Road, a documentary commemorating 100 years since construction began, next Friday afternoon, April 24, at 4pm, and while there’s plenty of stunning natural beauty to admire, it's also bittersweet.

Screening on ANZAC eve, The Story of the Road reveals the fascinating history behind it, built by returned servicemen from the First World War. “The Great Ocean Road’s significance as the world’s largest war memorial isn’t well known,” says Liz Price, general manager of Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism. “The Story of the Road will give more Australians an understanding of the role of returned servicemen.”

The 243km stretch connects tourist destinations like Aireys Inlet, Lorne, Wye River and Apollo Bay and takes in the natural marvel of the 12 Apostles and surfing hot spot Bells Beach. It took 13 years to complete, which involved back-breaking work for the men pressed into service for their country once more.

A rousing reminder that we’re all in this together, The Story of the Road is both a beautiful love story to the land and to a band of brothers. It will be available to view on SBS on Demand following the live broadcast, and you can find out more about exploring the Great Ocean Road here.

