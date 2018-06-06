  • News
Fancy Hank’s has launched a bottomless Sunday brunch menu

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday June 6 2018, 11:28am

Photograph: Supplied

Many might think Fancy Hank’s authentic barbecue eats are better left for an after-dark feed, but the team at FH are about to change your mind about that. These barbecue mavens have launched their first-ever brunch menu.

Fancy Brunch Sundays will run every Sunday from noon-2pm and will include a choice of two brunch items and two bottomless cocktails. The menu features a bunch of old-school American breakfasts, including Valentina-style breakfast tacos with smoked beef brisket, scrambled eggs and fire-roasted tomato salsa. There’s also a fried chicken tamale to try, and Fancy Hank’s famous toasted cornbread served with Jalapeno butter and sweet preserves for those with a sweet tooth. Not a meat fan? Fancy Hank’s also caters for vegetarians and vegans. 

Punters can also get amongst bottomless Kentucky iced tea (with bourbon, iced tea and cherry bitters) and a pomelo spritz (with Pampelle ruby red grapefruit liqueur, mango liqueur and prosecco).

Bookings can be made via Fancy Hank’s website, though walk-ins are fine if there’s space. The brunch is $50 per person.

