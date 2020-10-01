Fed Square is teaming up with MTV to support local musicians

Melbourne has felt a little (read: a lot) quieter this year, but Fed Square is trying its hardest to support musicians during these times. Fed Square is partnering with some of the biggest names in the music biz (such as MTV, the Mushroom Group, Melbourne Music Week and Ditto Music) to launch Fed Live – a competition for early career musicians with a prize package worth more than $100,000.

From October 27 to November 8, Fed Live is calling on all emerging Victorian solo artists and bands to submit a music video showing off their stuff. Submissions can be of any genre but they must feature an original composition (see the website for the full eligibility requirements).

All entries received will be reviewed by judges who will select ten finalists. The finalists will be showcased on Fed Square's website, with a public vote to determine the overall champion. Should you be so lucky to be crowned the Fed Live winner, you'll receive $5,000 in cash plus the opportunity to play a 30-minute concert at Fed Square for Melbourne Music Week, a tailored publicity and radio campaign from Ditto Music (including pitching to services like Spotify), three 30 minute sessions with A and R reps from Reclusive Records/Mushroom Group, an artist feature editorial on MTV's website and a playlist addition to one of MTV's music channels on Foxtel and Fetch. Your winning video will also be played on the Fed Square digital façade during December and January and you'll get to feature on Fed Square's podcast.

Those interested in entering the Fed Live competition have from October 27 to November 8 to apply. Visit the Fed Square website for all the details.

Share the story