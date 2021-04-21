Melbourne
Timeout

A woman smiles and stands in front of a black and white mural on a Collingwood Street
Photograph: Supplied / Alt Shift

Fitzroy has a new mural and it helps remove CO2 from the atmosphere

Gumbaynggirr artist Aretha Brown's mural celebrates Aboriginal matriarchs and the role of young First Nations people today

By
Nicola Dowse
Melbourne has a new addition to its collection of street art and it's helping protect the environment at the same time. Gumbaynggirr artist Aretha Brown has unveiled a mural on Fitzroy's Converse Store that uses a special type of paint made from graphene (a form of carbon) and limestone that claims to remove and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere (similar to how trees work). 

Brown is an activist as well as an artist and uses her creative abilities to drive further awareness around issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. “The main objective of my art and my activism is to make sure that young Indigenous people have a voice,” says Brown. That aim is present in her new Fitzroy mural, with the work celebrating the role of Aboriginal matriarchs and the role of elders in the community, as well as the role of young First Nations people and the presence of Indigenous cultures in contemporary life. Brown consulted with Wurundjeri elder, Annette Xiberras, as well as Aboriginal elder (and well-known actor) Uncle Jack Charles prior to commencing the work.

The mural is expected to live indefinitely on the Fitzroy Converse Store (located on the corner of Smith and Kerr Streets). 

