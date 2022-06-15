The Smith Street shop known for its Southern-style seafood will be closing for good

In sad news for Shack supporters everywhere, Miss Katie’s Crab Shack is closing for good. Having opened back in 2013, owner Katie Marron moved around town before finding the permanent home for crab-lovers on Smith Street.

Like many small businesses, Katie’s has struggled to keep up with the repercussions of the pandemic on the hospitality industry. “I have held on to the Shack for as long as I can as I love her so much, she has served me well,” owner Katie said on her Instagram this week.

Whilst its permanent store will be gone for good, Katie has a glimpse of hope that the Shack will live on in some way, shape or form. “I look forward to rolling out the Crab Shack for events and special catering occasions in the future, but for now it’s goodbye to the Crabby,” she says.

The team will be slinging crabs and chowder until mid-July, so be sure to pop down and get your final fix before they shut up shop for good.

