Geelong Arts Centre has announced $16,000 in local arts grants

Eight grants are up for grabs this August through the centre's Creative Engine program

Geelong Arts Centre is giving local creatives a leg up this spring with a new grant program. The arts organisation has announced eight grants are being offered through its Creative Engine program, totaling $16,000.

The arts grants up for grabs include:



- Two Ignition grants ($5,000 plus occupancy, marketing and professional development support).

- Two Live and Local grants ($2,000 plus occupancy, broadcast infrastructure and marketing support).

- Two Jump Start grants ($1,000 plus occupancy support).

- Two Place to Make grants (in-kind occupancy support).

You don't have to be a Geelong local to be eligible for the grants, but you do need to demonstrate significant connection to the regional city. Other selection criteria include innovation and thoughtfulness, with the grants designed to benefit creatives "who demonstrate the desire and ability to drive bold and exciting contemporary arts practice and performance."

Past works supported through the Creative Engine program include Birthday Cake by Ross Mueller and Louise Siverson and Memory House by Blink Dance Theatre.

Eligible artists and organisations can apply for the grants from 9am on Monday, August 17 until 5pm on Sunday, August 30. Successful applicants will be notified on Friday, September 11.

