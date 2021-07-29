Our benevolent gelato overlords Messina have been satisfying every sweet tooth imaginable over the last year. From giant cookie pies to releasing its top 40 flavours, these gelato genies are exceptionally good at catering to our every need.

Now they’ve taken that childhood peak of sophistication, the Viennetta, and smashed it together with eternal good time guy, the Golden Gaytime, to bring all of your wildest frozen dreams to life. Crunchy, chocolate-covered biscuit crumbs are layered with caramel sauce and milk and caramel gelato then finished with waves of vanilla chantilly cream just as '90s nostalgia dictates. This is like your parent’s dinner parties but way better.

The latest release from Messina's new 'Hot Tub' series, the Have a Gay Old Time Messinetta can only be ordered online at 9am Aug 2 with collection Aug 6-8. The one-litre tub will set you back a cool $35. Melburnians can then head in-store to pick up the goods.

