Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A cinema in red colours
Photograph: Lido cinemas

Get $5 movie tickets at Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas for one week only

Catch a blockbuster hit for less than a quarter of the usual price of a ticket

Written by
Sanam Goodman
Advertising

Calling all movie buffs: Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas are reducing the price of all movie tickets to just $5 all week, from the first session on Thursday, September 8 to the last session on Wednesday, September 14.

This is the perfect opportunity to catch some big flicks on the cheap (and have enough money left over for popcorn), including Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Brad Pitt-starring action thrill-ride Bullet Train and Emma Thompson's sex-positive comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

As an extra special bonus, if you happen to sign up for a Movie Club membership you’ll get your hands on a $1 ticket on sign-up and renewal, cheap movie tickets for two years and special access to advance screenings. You can start booking your $5 movie tickets online first thing Monday, or purchase directly from the box office.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.