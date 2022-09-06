Get $5 movie tickets at Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas for one week only

Catch a blockbuster hit for less than a quarter of the usual price of a ticket

Calling all movie buffs: Classic, Lido and Cameo Cinemas are reducing the price of all movie tickets to just $5 all week, from the first session on Thursday, September 8 to the last session on Wednesday, September 14.

This is the perfect opportunity to catch some big flicks on the cheap (and have enough money left over for popcorn), including Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Brad Pitt-starring action thrill-ride Bullet Train and Emma Thompson's sex-positive comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

As an extra special bonus, if you happen to sign up for a Movie Club membership you’ll get your hands on a $1 ticket on sign-up and renewal, cheap movie tickets for two years and special access to advance screenings. You can start booking your $5 movie tickets online first thing Monday, or purchase directly from the box office.