Get the best of spring in the Yarra Valley delivered to your door

We can't wait until we can hit the road again and spend a weekend in the gorgeous Yarra Valley, tasting drops, chatting with makers and enjoying spring in one of the world's best wine regions. But while it will be a little while longer until we can visit IRL, you can get the essence of spring in the Yarra Valley delivered to your doorstep with a new garden party in a box.

The box includes sparkling wine from Coombe Farm, Savarro from Soumah Estate, the EB52 Rose from Mac Forbes, Innocent Bystander's Arneis, the Gusto Pinot Grigio from Greenstone Vineyards and the Estate Riesling from Seville Estate.

It's not just wine, though. The box also includes paper flowers in various colours for you to cut out and use to make your own spring garland, as well as a little packet of sweet pea seeds to plant in your garden or balcony. There are also recipe cards of some of the winemakers' favourite spring recipes, like hot, sour, sweet and salty prawns; lamb koftas; smoked trout and dill fritters; and caramelised onion and goat's cheese pastries. The recipe boxes include step-by-step instructions, as well as recommendations for local Yarra Valley produce to use.

Road trips aren't road trips without tunes, so the box also includes a QR code that will lead you to a Spotify playlist inspired by the Yarra Valley and its wines.

The box costs $165 and is valued at $195. You can buy it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

You can enjoy the Garden Party Pack by yourself or with those who live in your house, or you can use it as a starting point to celebrate the virtual Yarra Valley Garden Party, which will take place over October 2 and 3 and includes events like gin tasting and a gardening workshop. The Garden Party Pack is the perfect complement to the virtual garden party, but it can also be enjoyed on its own.

