Get your dog professionally photographed for the ultimate Christmas card

You know how some families get professional photos taken with their children to turn into Christmas cards? You know how you kind of hate getting those twee Christmas cards? Wouldn't it be far, far better if people used pictures of their dogs to usher in the festive season? And wouldn't it be better still if those dogs were dressed up for Christmas?

Of course it would, and that's where Dog Photog come in. The professional photographers focus on canine subjects, and they have plenty of backgrounds and costumes for all sizes and breeds to create holiday magic.

Dog Photog will be popping up at Council Street Studios (3 Council Street, Clifton Hill) on Saturday, November 28, Sunday, November 29, Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6.

Book in a spot and win the Christmas card game this year. Each 15-minute session (for one dog) is $55 and includes two screen-resolution images. You can also purchase higher-resolution pictures for printing.

Dog Photog's two-day Sydney pop-up sold out quickly, so if you want to make Fido the Christmas angel you know he's destined to be, get in quick.

Love animals but no dog to photog? Melbourne's zoos have reopened! Go visit the otters, and tell 'em we sent ya.