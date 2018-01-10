Global dining in the dark phenomenon Dans Le Noir is coming to Melbourne

After sold out sessions in Paris, Auckland, London and Barcelona, Dans Le Noir is opening its first official dining in the dark restaurant in Australia this month.

Setting up at the Como Melbourne from Friday January 19, diners will be seated in a completely dark dining room and be guided through a mystery three-course menu designed by executive chef Dinesh Munirathinam, all in pitch darkness. Because you can’t see your food, your preconceptions are flipped on their head, meaning you have to rely on your secondary senses throughout the meal. Time Out London described the experience as a “profoundly sensory food adventure that makes for a unique evening.”

Your guides for the night are themselves visually impaired. The project aims to highlight non-for-profit organisations that support blind and visually impaired people in their everyday lives, including Vision Australia, SensWide and Blind Sports Victoria.

Dans Le Noir will be open for dinner Thursdays to Sundays, with guests able to choose from three surprise menu options: Como’s signature feed me menu, fishermans cove seafood menu or a seasoned vegan menu. Prices start at $95 per person or $125 with a wine pairing. Bookings can be made via their website.