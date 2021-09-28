You can now travel 15km from your home for exercise, shopping or outdoor recereation

Victoria is expected to hit another vaccination milestone today, with 80 per cent of eligible Victorians having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Chief health officer Brett Sutton has slightly relaxed Victoria's restrictions in line with the milestone.

From 11.59pm September 28, those in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will be able to go 15km from home for exercise, shopping or outdoor recreation, which includes relaxing outdoors and having picnics. Personal training is permitted for five fully vaccinated people (plus the trainer, who must also be fully vaccinated), and golf, tennis and boating are now permitted activities.

Metropolitan Melbourne is still under a curfew from 9pm to 5am, but Mitchell Shire is not. From 11.59pm on September 28, those in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire may leave home for five reasons:

for essential food and supplies within 15km of home

for care and caregiving

to work if you're an authorised worker

to exercise or enjoy outdoor recreation within 15km of home for a maximum of four hours ; and

; and to get vaccinated.

The next milestone for Victoria will be when 70 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, which is expected to happen in late October. At that point, lockdown will end in Melbourne. People will be able to leave their homes for any reason, at any time. Ten fully vaccinated people will be able to gather outdoors, and community sport can resume outdoors, with restrictions and capacity limits.

