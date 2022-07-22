Guide Dogs Victoria are urgently looking for volunteer Puppy Raisers

Their newest winter litter of guide dogs are here and need some loving carers

In what may be the best news this winter, Guide Dogs Victoria are looking for some warm homes and responsible volunteers to look after their newest litter of pups. Yes, you read that right.

The puppies need to be cared for over the next twelve months while they develop basic behaviour and socialisation skills required before their formal training starts, enabling them to go on to provide essential independence to someone who is blind or has low vision.

Up to twenty volunteers are urgently needed in Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo to take on the rewarding but challenging task of being a puppy parent.

Guide Dogs Victoria’s Puppy Development Team Leader, Naomi Wallace says, “The work we do at Guide Dogs Victoria wouldn’t be sustainable without the assistance of our Puppy Raisers.

By volunteering as Puppy Raisers, the community can help us to train and raise our beautiful dogs who go on to ensure Australians who are blind or have low vision lead independent lives.”

There are certain guidelines that need to be met by volunteers to be accepted as a Puppy Raiser, including having a fully-fenced yard, access to a car and not being away from home for more than four hours at a time.

Volunteers need to have the time to attend training days and will also be responsible for grooming, house training and exercising their pups, although Guide Dogs Victoria will provide food, veterinary care, flea and tick prevention and a dedicated Puppy Development Adviser.

You can find out more and apply to become a Puppy Raiser by visiting the Guide Dogs website.

Take your furry friend on an adventure, check out our Dog Friendly guide to Melbourne.