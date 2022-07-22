Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A yellow guide dog in harness sits on the pavement in an urban environment.
Photography: Guide Dogs Victoria

Guide Dogs Victoria are urgently looking for volunteer Puppy Raisers

Their newest winter litter of guide dogs are here and need some loving carers

Written by Sanam Goodman
Advertising

In what may be the best news this winter, Guide Dogs Victoria are looking for some warm homes and responsible volunteers to look after their newest litter of pups. Yes, you read that right.

The puppies need to be cared for over the next twelve months while they develop basic behaviour and socialisation skills required before their formal training starts, enabling them to go on to provide essential independence to someone who is blind or has low vision.

Up to twenty volunteers are urgently needed in Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo to take on the rewarding but challenging task of being a puppy parent.

Guide Dogs Victoria’s Puppy Development Team Leader, Naomi Wallace says, “The work we do at Guide Dogs Victoria wouldn’t be sustainable without the assistance of our Puppy Raisers.

By volunteering as Puppy Raisers, the community can help us to train and raise our beautiful dogs who go on to ensure Australians who are blind or have low vision lead independent lives.”

There are certain guidelines that need to be met by volunteers to be accepted as a Puppy Raiser, including having a fully-fenced yard, access to a car and not being away from home for more than four hours at a time.

Volunteers need to have the time to attend training days and will also be responsible for grooming, house training and exercising their pups, although Guide Dogs Victoria will provide food, veterinary care, flea and tick prevention and a dedicated Puppy Development Adviser.

You can find out more and apply to become a Puppy Raiser by visiting the Guide Dogs website.

Take your furry friend on an adventure, check out our Dog Friendly guide to Melbourne.

  • Sanam Goodman Contributor

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.