Heide Museum is running monthly art competitions for Melburnians staying at home

We’re extremely lucky to be experiencing the current health shutdowns during an internet-enabled age – even so, there are only so many times you can stream shows or browse social media. For anyone looking to stretching their creativity during these times, Heide Museum of Modern Art is hosting monthly art challenges.

During May, the Heide at Home virtual program is challenging budding artists to create an object using clay (or playdough) in the style of one of the selected ceramic works in the Heide collection. There are two submission categories (over 18s and under 18s) and the winner in each will receive a one-year membership to the gallery and a copy of the exhibition catalogue for An Idea Needing to Be Made (a 2019 exhibition focussing on vessels as art).

To get started with the clay challenge, head over to the Heide at Home website to choose the artwork you’ll be basing your work off. Once completed, you’ll need to send a photograph of your masterpiece to programs@heide.com.au along with what category you’re entering and what work inspired you. Some of the most interesting submissions will be showcased on Heide’s Instagram page, with the final winner to be announced at the end of May.

The Heide at Home challenges began in April with a drawing challenge, with participants asked to sketch portraits in the style of an artist in the Heide Circle (including Joy Hester, Albert Tucker, Sidney Nolan and Danila Vassilieff).

Heide is also set to unveil a new healing garden later this year.

