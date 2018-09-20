Here's a sneak peek of the NGV's big summer Escher exhibition

The National Gallery of Victoria is preparing to celebrate the endlessly fascinating works of Dutch graphic artist MC Escher for its major summer exhibition.

But many of Escher's most famous works play with perception and create worlds where the laws of physics don't really apply. So the NGV doesn't want you just wandering the gallery and staring at artworks on walls – instead they're going a step further and collaborating with innovative Japanese design firm, Nendo, who are building an immersive gallery environment that reflects and responds to Escher's work.

We've been excited to see exactly what they've got in store ever since the exhibition was announced in May this year, and now we've got our first look, thanks to these artist renders and 3D models showing how they'll transform the NGV's galleries. Now we're really excited. Hurry up, summer!

Nendo design studio, Tokyo 2018. Photograph: Akihiro Yoshida

Nendo 1:30 scaled exhibition model (detail). Photograph: Akihiro Yoshida

Nendo 1:30 scaled exhibition model (detail). Photograph: Akihiro Yoshida

Nendo exhibition concept renders © nendo

Nendo exhibition concept renders © nendo

Nendo exhibition concept renders © nendo

Nendo exhibition concept renders © nendo

Between Two Worlds | Escher X nendo is at NGV International from December 2 to April 7 2019.

