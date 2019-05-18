Here's how you can help rebuild Melbourne's beloved La Mama Theatre

This weekend marks a year since Carlton's hugely influential La Mama Theatre was lost to a devastating fire. In the early hours of May 19, an electrical fire ripped through the former silk underwear factory, which had been operating as a theatre since 1967. To call it a blow to Melbourne's arts community is an understatement: David Williamson – Australia's most successful playwright – wrote his first full-length work for La Mama, and actors including Cate Blanchett and Graeme Blundell have appeared on its stage.

But you can't keep a 50-year-old institution down, and La Mama is getting ready to rise from the ashes.

In November last year the Victorian Government pledged $1 million towards La Mama's rebuild at the original Carlton site. Now the theatre needs your help to raise the final $1.25 million needed for the project.

The plan is to rebuild the original building but also make improvements to ensure it's an accessible space. La Mama is also planning for a modest new building to act as a hub for independent artists.

Architect Meg White, who has worked as a performer and designer at the theatre for more than 25 years, has today revealed the renders for her plan, which is designed to recapture the original intimate set-up and spirit of the theatre.

Renders by Cottee Parker Architects.

Renders by Cottee Parker Architects.

La Mama is now asking for donations – of any size, of course – through its website, with a fundraising drive between now and June 30. If the funds are raised by June 30, the theatre should be on track to reopen in January 2021.

