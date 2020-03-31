Here’s what you can and can’t do in Victoria right now

Are you confused about the latest “two-person” rule? You’re not alone. Ever since we wrote about the 15 things you might not know about Victoria’s ‘stay at home’ restrictions, we’ve been getting comments and emails from confused Melburnians asking for clarification.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has since released the Stay at Home Directions, an updated document which gives Victorians some clarity about the current situation. We’ve combed through it to offer some insight on what you can and can’t do in Victoria right now.

Do I have to stay at home?

YES. Please, stay at home. All Victorians need to limit their interactions with others. Stop gathering with others that you don’t live with and restrict the number of times you leave your house in general.

Legally, when can I leave my house?

You can leave your house:

To get food or drink

To seek medical help

To obtain necessary goods or services provided by a financial institution, a government body, a post office, a pharmacy, a hardware store, a petrol station, a pet store or vet, a retail facility that isn’t prohibited from operating currently (prime minister Scott Morrison explained that the reason some shops are open now are so people can gather essential items before further shutdown measures)

To go to work (whether paid or voluntary) or school/university if it’s not possible for them to work from home.

To drop your children or partner off at said work or school/university institution

To visit or drop off your child as part of an already determined parental or shared custody arrangement

To help care for a relative or another person who has a chronic health condition, disability, illness or other particular need

To visit a hospital or aged care facility if your attendance is approved

To attend a funeral or wedding (with a limit of ten and five people, respectively)

To donate blood

For your own safety . The document states this as “escape harm or the risk of harm, including harm relating to family violence or violence of another person at the premises.”

To exercise . If doing so, you must maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from all other people. (More info on who you can exercise with below)

For emergency purposes

To go to the police station , court or any other purpose relating to the law or justice system

To move house

To move between two houses that you ordinarily live between (say if you live in Melbourne for work purposes Monday to Friday, but spend weekends in Geelong).

For more clarification on these points, please read the DHHS document here.

Can I visit my girlfriend/boyfriend/partner who lives in another house?

UPDATE 31/03/2020: An earlier version of this story stated that you could visit a partner who lived in another house. Unfortunately, this information was incorrect.

According to the DHHS, a person must not permit another person to enter their place of residence unless that person "ordinarily resides" at the premises, it's necessary for this person to enter to work, educate or to care for someone, or someone needs to enter for medical or emergency purposes. (Please read Part 4, section 11.3 in the document for clarification).

Can I still move house?

Yes. Many moving companies are continuing to operate, but reach out on a case-by-case basis.

Can I exercise with my friend?

You are allowed to leave your house to exercise. You are also allowed to exercise with people that live with you OR with one other person that you don’t live with. So yes, you technically can go for a walk with another person for the purpose of exercise. But please – again – don’t get close, be mindful of others and keep moving.

Can I meet someone on the other side of town and exercise then?

No. It’s strongly suggested that all exercise needs to take place within two kilometres of your home.

If something breaks in my home, how do I get it fixed?

Don’t worry – plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other skilled contractors are considered essential services. Bunnings and other home improvement stores are still open, too.

Can I go for a drive and not get out of the car?

No. Do not travel unless it is an essential trip.

The only reason you should be out of your house is if you have a legitimate reason to be there. Check back with the DHHS’ document for more clarification on what we’ve written here.

Also, we get it. These restrictions feel overwhelming and, well, restrictive. But it’s important to remember why we’re doing this – for the safety of vulnerable people and our wider community. All of these restrictions have been made under the advice of Victorian health experts to prevent more people from getting sick and overloading our hospitals. We have to work together. Lives depend on it.