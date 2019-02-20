Here's your first look at Southbank's new arts precinct

It might still be early days for the Victorian Government's ambitious redevelopment of the Southbank arts precinct, but we've now got a sense of what it might actually look like.

The government has announced that the 18,000 square-metres of public space at the centre of the development will be designed by two firms working together: Australian architectural studio Hassell and New York design firm Solid Objects Idenburg Liu (or SO-IL).

If you want to get a sense of SO-IL's style, you can head along to their free exhibition at the NGV next month, which will feature a colourful and bold architectural display for 50 white porcelain items from the NGV's Chinese collection.

Photograph: Supplied

Both firms have got significant kudos when it comes to designing public space, and will work together to create open spaces that people can navigate easily as they move from gallery to gallery and theatre to theatre. The Age reports that there'll be an elevated park and garden as part of the development.

Photograph: Supplied

The biggest item in the government's plan is a new gallery for contemporary art to be called "NGV Contemporary", alongside a new performing arts gallery. No architect has been announced for either of these buildings yet, so you shouldn't expect them to look anything like the sheer white boxes reflected in these renders of the redevelopment.

