Hope St Radio to open a wine bar in Collingwood Yards

Come for the food, stay for the natural wine and tunes, or vice versa

Acclaimed digital radio station Hope St Radio has made its home in the newly-opened artistic hub Collingwood Yards.

Run by power duo (and coincidentally friends who love great food and wine) Pete Baxter and Jack Shaw, the wine bar and radio station headquarters aims to bring the community together through championing local musicians, produce and natural wine.

Hope St Radio are the first hospitality tenants to open at Collingwood Yards, which is currently home to PBS radio station, social enterprise Arts Project Australia and a few others.

At this new venue, expansive outdoor communal tables will set the scene for long lunches, late-night wines and shared conversations while timber booths indoors will play host to intimate meals and catch-ups. The light-filled interior was designed by Peter Cole, built by Spencer Byer Smith and neighbours Stay Soft studios (home to florist xxflos and the duo behind Colour nightclub). Guests can also expect to spot mural art by Alice McIntosh and marvel at the custom sound system designed by Hot Wax Sound Systems.

The seasonal menu is helmed by pasta extraordinaire Ellie Bouhadana (Ellie’s Table) and will focus predominantly on fresh pasta and raw seafood (including oysters) as well as desserts. In the colder months, Bouhadana hopes to expand the menu to include congee and filtered coffee.

On the drinks front, the bar has a rotating wine list of 60 different wines with eight available to purchase by the glass. There's a strong focus on Australian and international natural wine producers, as well as Stomping Ground draught beer.

Hope St Radio will celebrate its opening weekend from April 29 to May 1, between 5pm to 11pm. Head along to see artists such as Jess Zammit, Danny Hotep, Bayu, Jazz, Adriana, Darcy Justice, Toni Yotzi, Lewis Fidock and Moopie. The event is open to all and no registrations are required. Hope St Radio’s regular opening hours from May 2 to 30 are Thursday to Sunday, 1pm to 11pm, and then open all day from June 1 onwards.