Hoyts is reopening with $10 tickets and a Harry Potter marathon

When we asked our readers what they were most looking forward to doing in the Aftertime, some 70 per cent of people said they could not wait to settle into the cinema with a big box of popcorn and a choc top. Hoyts is reopening its Victorian cinemas today with some special ticket deals – and a very special marathon featuring a certain brilliant witch and her doofus pals who seem to get all the credit for her brilliant ideas.

That's right: you can watch all eight Hermione Granger Harry Potter films this weekend, four on Saturday, July 4 and four on Sunday, July 5. Each movie is just $10, and there are free popcorn refills for all Hoyts Rewards members (it's free to sign up).

It's not just the Harry Potter films that are heavily discounted. Every movie in a regular cinema is $10 for a limited time, and tickets for Gold Class-like Lux cinemas are $25. Even normal cinemas at Hoyts have comfy recliners, good for watching, say, 1,204 minutes of Harry Potter over the course of two days (yes, we did the maths. The eight films clock in at just under 20 hours for your viewing pleasure).

If Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry doesn't float your boat, you can also catch new, recent and classic releases like 1917, Bad Boys for Life, Emma, Ford vs Ferrari, Ghostbusters (the male version), The Goonies, Invisible Man and Reservoir Dogs.

Cinemas will only open to limited numbers of patrons to preserve physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning will be undertaken between showings.

Want more movies? The Classic and Lido cinemas have also reopened.

