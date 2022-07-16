Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A candlelight concert at Federation Square
Photograph: Federation Square

If you have a cool idea for Fed Square, you can get $10k to make it happen

Calling all innovators, it's time to make something schmick at Fed Square

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

There were certainly naysayers aplenty when it opened 20 years ago, but Federation Square has become one of Melbourne's most successful public spaces. Crowds gather to watch the tennis on the big screen during the Australian Open; arty types explore giant glowing installations when they pop up; and people often meet on the steps, using the space as a convenient jumping-off point from which to venture out into the wider city. 

Fed Square is now after a new way to innovate in the space, and there's cash going for anyone who can come up with a cool project. The project is called the Experience Lab, and it's an incubator for individuals or groups to develop interesting, site-specific experiences to transform Fed Square. The Experience Lab is being run by some pretty brilliant people, the Experience Consortium. They are: Remix Summits co-founder Peter Tullin, Immersive Cinema co-founder and Secret Squirrel Productions founder (and Time Out Future Shaper!) Tamasein Holyman, and Grumpy Sailor founder James Boyce. They are experts in the field of immersive experience, and they are helping Federation Square to find three creative types who will reimagine the space. Each of the three individuals or groups will be given $10,000 to bring their vision to life, and they'll be given coaching and help from the Experience Lab to turn it into a reality. 

If you're interested in transforming Federation Square and getting your idea off the ground, head to Fed Square's website.

Want to see other cool public art? Check out the history of Melbourne's vibrant street art scene.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.