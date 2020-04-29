International students in Victoria can now access up to $1,100 in relief payments

The Victorian state government announced today that international students living in Victoria can now access up to $1,100 in relief payments. The government has set up a $45 million International Student Emergency Relief Fund that will provide one-off payments to eligible international students.

According to the Victorian government initiative Study Melbourne, an estimated 200,000 international students come to Victoria every year. The new relief fund is expected to help up to 40,000 international students currently enrolled at universities, TAFEs, private vocational education and training providers, and English language colleges.

International students contribute to Victoria both economically (generating $12.6 billion in revenue last financial year) and culturally, with many unable to access federal government relief packages like JobSeeker and JobKeeper. The relief payments will be available to students who can demonstrate a loss of income due to lost wages and work as a result of the current emergency and shutdowns.

Additionally, 150,000 international students are eligible for the state government’s rent relief program that provides up to $2,000 in subsidies. You can find out more about the International Student Emergency Relief Fund by visiting Study Melbourne.

