Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Crowd of people drinking at a bar at Riverland
Photograph: Alison Mayfield/Visit Victoria

Is this the day that Victoria will retire lockdowns forever?

Based on current trends, this is the day Victoria will hit its 80 per cent vaccination target

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/a40b0553-996a-46ff-ada3-2b440fee9705.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. Here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.

More and more Victorians are rolling up their sleeves and getting the Covid-19 vaccine every day, and the state is now on track to smash past its target of getting 1 million more jabs into arms by the end of September. Almost 40 per cent of Victorians are now fully vaccinated (and just over 60 per cent partially vaccinated), which is fantastic news. But the Doherty Institute modelling, which has formed the basis of national cabinet's roadmap out of lockdowns and other Covid measures, indicates lockdowns will still be in place until 80 per cent of the community has been fully vaccinated. 

Premier Dan Andrews has called Victoria's vaccination program a "race to 80", at which point the state hopes to retire lockdowns permanently. With a bunch of different targets and dates floating around, when is the state likely to hit that mark?

According to the ABC's modelling, based on current trends Victoria is due to hit 80 per cent vaccination on December 1. That does not mean that that is Victoria's "freedom day", as it takes two weeks from the final vaccine for people to fully develop antibodies. It could also be earlier, if the state government decides to lift some or all the current restrictions when 70 per cent of Victorians have been fully vaccinated. That 70 per cent target is expected to be hit on November 10. 

Victoria lags behind NSW, which is on track to hit its vaccination targets a full month earlier than Victoria. Victoria's vaccine supplies have been constrained, but with more appointments coming online every day, the state government and public health officials are hopeful every eligible Victorian can secure an appointment for either Pfizer or AstraZeneca as soon as possible. 

Want to do your part? Here's what vaccine you are eligible for and how to book it right this second

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.