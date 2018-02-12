Kevin Hart announces Melbourne tour dates

Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Melbourne this year for a huge and hilarious stadium show. The self-deprecating US comedian is bringing his Irresponsible tour to Rod Laver Arena for a 360-degree in-the-round show on Wednesday December 5, 2018.

If Hart didn’t made you laugh with his stand-up shows or appearances on Saturday Night Live, that’s probably because your ribs were still recovering after seeing him in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Get Hard. Hart’s over-achieving funny bone also earned him the honour of being the first comedian ever to sell out an NFL stadium.

Tickets for the Melbourne leg of the Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour go on sale Friday February 23 at noon.

