Kylie announces her first Australian shows since 2015

By Emma Joyce Posted: Thursday November 8 2018, 9:52am

Kylie Minogue Golden Tour press image
Photograph: Supplied

Australia’s princess of pop is bringing her Golden Tour home in her first headline tour of the country since 2015. It’ll be the first opportunity for Aussie fans to hear the Nashville-recorded, country-influenced album Golden performed live – alongside a medley of her greatest hits, including ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Spinning Around’, ‘The Loco-Motion’ and ‘Love At First Sight’. 

Kylie has dominated the charts for 30 years and so it’s unsurprising that her tours have so far garnered a reputation for their big costumes, confetti cannons and reams of back-up dancers. Time Out London said of this tour: ‘Underneath the bangers... is an artist who craves to feel connected and delights at bringing joy’.

Melbourne’s big concert will be on Wednesday March 13 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. She'll be joined by Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters fame.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday November 19 at 2pm. Frontier Members pre-sale starts on Tuesday November 13.

Emma Joyce
