Libraries and recreation centres across Melbourne will start reopening this week

But you won’t be able to visit the State Library of Victoria until June 27

Going out is (slowly) back on the cards, with Melbourne city council announcing that it will start reopening libraries, recreation centres, sporting fields and skate parks this week.

Sporting fields and skate parks across the Melbourne city council have now reopened, with 20 people limits on gatherings. Non-competitive outdoor sports are allowed so long as the 20 person limit is not exceeded, and local sporting clubs can now access the grounds so long as they have ‘Return to Play’ plans in place.

Those itching to get back into local recreation centres can do so from Thursday, June 4 when Kensington Community Recreation Centre reopens for swimming. Only two people will be allowed per pool lane and there will be no access to changing rooms. You’ll also have to book in advance.

Sadly, other Melbourne City Council-managed recreation centres like North Melbourne Recreation Centre, Carlton Baths and Melbourne City Baths won’t reopen until “late June” with no exact date specified.

Bookworms will be able to head back into all six City of Melbourne libraries from Tuesday, June 9. This means City Library, Library at the Dock, Kathleen Syme Library, North Melbourne Library, Southbank Library and East Melbourne Library will be open, though opening hours will be reduced and visitor numbers restricted.

Melbourne city councillor Dr Jackie Watts said: “Access to our libraries will be prioritised for people who are unable to access the internet at home, those facing social isolation and people experiencing economic hardship.”

If you were hoping to pop into the State Library of Victoria, however, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. That grand bibliotheque will not fully reopen until Saturday, June 27 (the same day that Melbourne Museum and the NGV will reopen), but those with limited access to the internet will be able to access the ground floor information centre and Cowen Gallery from June 15.

